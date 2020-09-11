Alex Trebek on his decision to go public with cancer diagnosis: Part 1 Trebek recorded a public service announcement about having pancreatic cancer in 2019 in order to raise awareness about the disease. He was determined to continue hosting "Jeopardy!" through treatment.

Alex Trebek begins his long TV career in Canada: Part 2 Trebek, who was from the nickel-mining Canadian city of Sudbury, Ontario, started out as a staff announcer for the Canadian Broadcasting Company in the 1960s.