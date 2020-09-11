‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek passes away at 80

Trebek bravely shared his battle with pancreatic cancer with the world before his passing Sunday morning. ABC's Megan Tevrizian reports on the life of a TV icon.
3:38 | 11/09/20

