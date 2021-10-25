Luke Bryan's Farm Tour's special connection to Ohio farm: Part 3

Country stars give fans a glimpse into their lives on the road after a long pandemic shutdown. For country star and "Dancing with the Stars" contestant, Jimmie Allen's life is constantly on the move.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live