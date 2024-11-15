Musician and viral streamer Marc Rebillet on newest tour and single

ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with electronic music prodigy Marc Rebillet about moving his improvised performances and new single “Vibes Alright” from his bedroom to a national tour.

November 15, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live