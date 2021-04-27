Sidney Poitier 'reminded me of the importance of dignity': LZ Granderson

ABC News' Phil Lipof speaks with ABC News' LZ Granderson about Sidney Poitier's legacy and the impact Poitier had on him as a young actor.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live