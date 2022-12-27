The Year 2022: TikTok trends, Wordle and other stories that defined pop culture

From Taylor Swift's Ticketmaster drama, to the collective obsession over the Oscar's slap and Harry Styles, Juju Chang reports on the stories that defined pop culture in 2022.

December 27, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live