21 Savage says he was 'definitely targeted' by ICE

More
The Atlanta-based rapper, who was arrested and detained by ICE, speaks out after his release in an interview with ABC News' Linsey Davis airing Friday at 7 a.m. ET on "GMA."
0:28 | 02/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 21 Savage says he was 'definitely targeted' by ICE
What happened. It's nice seeing guns and lights. Now an impeccable climb out now they tell you you're under arrest and I think they've been saying ages. That we gas and it. They said we got savage yeah. Sounds like this was potentially. Something they set out to do that this would have been targeted and not just a random traffic stop. It was definitely targeting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61086180,"title":"21 Savage says he was 'definitely targeted' by ICE","duration":"0:28","description":"The Atlanta-based rapper, who was arrested and detained by ICE, speaks out after his release in an interview with ABC News' Linsey Davis airing Friday at 7 a.m. ET on \"GMA.\"","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/21-savage-targeted-ice-61086180","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.