Transcript for 21 Savage says he was 'definitely targeted' by ICE

What happened. It's nice seeing guns and lights. Now an impeccable climb out now they tell you you're under arrest and I think they've been saying ages. That we gas and it. They said we got savage yeah. Sounds like this was potentially. Something they set out to do that this would have been targeted and not just a random traffic stop. It was definitely targeting.

