Transcript for 'Bachelor' fans go wild after Colton jumps fence

We are back now with the most anticipated moment on "The Colton didn't pick his wife yet but he finally did jump that fence and Lara is here with all the reaction. Yes, the moment did not disappoint. The drama surrounding the mad dash of the missing bachelor took over the top six spots on Twitter overnight so de take a leap of faith or did he just leap to get out of dodge? Well, what matters here most is after weeks and weeks of promo Colton Underwood did in fact bolt big time and with impressive body strength, I might add. You got to give it to him. You got to. It was all because front-runner cassie just couldn't do it. Colton. He just jumped the Fence. Oh, yeah, he did. From watching fan reactions, you might think people were watching Monday night football. Touchdown! The best part of the whole deal might be Chris Harrison's reaction. The man who you thought had seen it all after 23 seasons is stunned. We'll talk to him and Colton coming up on "Good morning America."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.