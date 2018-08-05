The booted 'Dancing With the Stars' couple speaks out

More
Shortly after their elimination last night, the couple reflects on their time in the ballroom on "GMA."
6:14 | 05/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The booted 'Dancing With the Stars' couple speaks out

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55011315,"title":"The booted 'Dancing With the Stars' couple speaks out","duration":"6:14","description":"Shortly after their elimination last night, the couple reflects on their time in the ballroom on \"GMA.\" ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/booted-dancing-stars-couple-speaks-55011315","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.