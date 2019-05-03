Transcript for Colton speaks out on why he jumped the fence

Now to that bachelor moment. Switching gears to "The bachelor" and the moment the fans have been waiting for all season long. Colton, he finally jumped over that fence and now he's taking us behind the scenes revealing what was going through his mind and host Chris Harrison is also opening up about that bombshell episode and Abbie Boudreau spoke with them both. Hey, Abbie, good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Finally some answers after last night's dramatic and heart-wrenching episode of "The bachelor." For the first time seeing just what happened between Colton and cassie and how their breakup nearly brought the entire show to an end. It was the jump seen around the world. He just jumped the After nine weeks Colton's now famous leap finally landing last Colton! Reporter: But now leaving America asking where is Colton going? Is he giving up on finding love? His last words on camera before dumping his Mike. All happening after an emotional breakup with cassie just moments before. I feel like staying here is making the wrong decision for So that's it. I want you to be so happy. I want you to be with someone who's, like, insanely in love with you. That babies my heart. I wasn't expecting you to know right now. Reporter: Colton now in an exclusive interview walking us through the heart-wrenching good-bye. You told cassie how much you loved her and that she would have been the one. Where do you go from there? In that moment I after I jumped the fence I didn't know. That's why I jumped the fence. I just needed time to myself and get away and try to figure things out. Reporter: Needless to say the season was filled with drama. From breakups to breakdowns, "Gma" went behind the scenes at the episode where the women tell all to catch up with Chris. I did not say that. Yes, you did. Is he going to find love in this season? Can you tell us something? I don't know. You saw his body language. Reporter: But it wasn't the women who were driving the drama in last night's episode. Is there a button that opens the gate? Colton. Holy . He is gone. He was done. He got to a point where he thought he found everything he wanted. He was in love then this greatest fear was realized when cassie says I don't love you and she literally crushed him. He was just done and he kind of snapped and he split. How would you compare what we're about to see to other years of "The bachelor"? I mean, you really can't. We've never -- I've never really encountered anything like that I've had people go, I'm done. We never had somebody truly bolt, truly get away from us, really be lost for awhile, a good long while and then try to rebuild it. It was nuts. Reporter: Colton back in the hot seat catching a glimpse of the promo for the season finale. Like to see that. Everybody assumes just filming has its challenges but watching it back is tough too. This is your life. Yeah, yeah, I think that's one thing you -- people don't get to see in its entirety is we aren't just people putting this television show on. We're human beings like this is the rest of my life that I'm talking about and you're watching me make decisions that are going to impact me for the rest of my life. And tonight Colton will face all the women he sent home so be prepared for more tears and more drama as the women confront Colton and, of course, each other, Michael. All right, thank you for the coverage, Abbie. We appreciate it. You can see "The bachelor" women tell all at 8:00, 7:00 central right here on ABC. And ginger, she's at the

