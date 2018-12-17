Transcript for In memoriam: A look back at the legacy of Burt Reynolds

Out Ay, ys.as we G ready to say good-bye to 28, we're looking back at the people wed-bye to this year. Toght, rob I hosting 8 inemoriam," celebrate the live so moved srs we them Loni Anderson a others open up about Burt Reynold Reas an icon. He wa charming,charismati generous. The mos hovie star in theworld. Ou welcome Burt Reynolds. I knew him from "The tonig show," and how funny he S, how crazy his relationship with Johnny carsos. John Boarman saw H on tonight show," and decided to claim with indeverance" because he controlled the guests and the audience. Should have won osca centfoldof "Cosmo." He called me up said, guess wh? I'm going to pose you haot to be kidding . "Cosmon" have a nterfold before that. Laying there naked. Gh wow he looks go first thing I thought of gone was coming down the steps of an airplane in waiting on the tarmac, armsded with that just cute mischiefous, grin,o pi me up for our first . Knew what we were getting into when married. Planned T entire he picked out my flower he picked out the cake. All I got to choose was my dress. Ould have been more excited about a child than Burt. He was a great dad. I think peoe will loo back at some of his work and realize, yw, what an unated actor he was. N-loving, ted, good-loong guy with a big heart would be Burt Reys' legacy. Very talented. I don't thinkre could er possible anoth Burt Reynolds.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.