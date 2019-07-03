First look at 'Star Wars: Resistance' season finale

More
The episode "No Escape: Part 1" marks a heavy turning point for the series and airs Sunday on Disney Channel.
0:58 | 03/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for First look at 'Star Wars: Resistance' season finale
So what's this transmission all about. Those are killer base finally operation. And star killer. But it sounds like the worst thing imaginable. A. Today. Is the end. Indeed it's all on. Very moment. Some of the ballroom and the new probably. I think they ask me. What I see he's come a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61506978,"title":"First look at 'Star Wars: Resistance' season finale ","duration":"0:58","description":"The episode \"No Escape: Part 1\" marks a heavy turning point for the series and airs Sunday on Disney Channel.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/star-wars-resistance-season-finale-61506978","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.