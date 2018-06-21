These realistic characters are actually made of cake

More
A home baker from Singapore is going viral on Instagram for her adorable Deco Chiffon Cakes.
0:46 | 06/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for These realistic characters are actually made of cake
San she funky tactician cookbook author sentencing. You can't check cushy pancakes. This tactic from nineteen. And not keeping. We're constantly experiments in the movement here is to create yeah. Okay. A. It's expedient any nights in any case they get disgusted texture yeah might sneak into the and engenders little things to keep its imminent. Do you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56033987,"title":"These realistic characters are actually made of cake","duration":"0:46","description":"A home baker from Singapore is going viral on Instagram for her adorable Deco Chiffon Cakes.","url":"/GMA/Food/video/realistic-characters-made-cake-56033987","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.