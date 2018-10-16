Transcript for Is your body language sabotaging your relationship or career?

Some people out there you're sabotaging your own career and your relationships with your body language. Have you heard that before? There's an article from "Tango." They talk about the eight body language mistakes that could tab -- sabotage your relationship or your career. Number eight talking to close. Nobody really does that. I love it. Don't you have a game? I did this game called close talkers. It was me when I was doing "Pyramid." I would shoot a little thing backstage with the celebrities where I called it close talker. It's so uncomfortable. It's so uncomfortable on purpose. I would eat an onion or tuna fish or something like that. Ew! Close talking with bad breath. Number seven, checking your phone. That's obvious. Six, shaking hands the wrong way. Wet fish. No. Don't do this. I call it the presidential hand shake which my dad does. It's like power. I don't think he does it for that. He's just gracious. It's also loving. I'm taking care of your hands. When some men shake a woman's hand like that, it's a power move. That's wrong. Steepling your fingers. Who does that other than Dr. Evil? It makes you look authoritative and wise. People don't like that. Poor posture. Okay. Makes you look like you have no confidence and you're weak. Pointing your finger. That's aggressive and a no no. It happens all the time. That's aggressive and rude. Number two, keeping your chin up which seems condescending. The number one way you're sabotaging your relationship and your career is crossing your arms. You seem disinterested. It's like I don't care what you're saying. That's energy blocking. That is right. Did you know we have special

