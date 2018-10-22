Transcript for 'GMA Day' goes into the TV time machine with Malcolm-Jamal Warner

role on "The Cosby show." Now he's playing a doctor on "The resident." Take a look at a clip. You don't get to make surprise unilateral decisions that affect our patients. No ceremony? No discussion? You two can't agree on anything. Suddenly you're on the same team. A bomb just exploded in my body. Give it up for Malcolm Jamal Warner. I didn't know if I should laugh or be concerned. What happened there? There's a vein that exploded. It was serious and we were laughing? Yes. You guys. Seriously? Now you have to watch tonight and you'll realize it wasn't funny. We went with the wrong choice there. You play Dr. A.J. Austin, one of the top surgeons in the country. I often wondered how hard is it to act like you're performing surgery. It's hard. They have surgeons that are consulted. There's some stuff they'll shoot and have professionals do it, but when we're doing scenes, because the show is shot so well and oftentimes they go from our hands to our face. We have to know the movements we're doing, the medical lingo and the emotion behind whatever the scene is about. There's a lot that goes into it. You should do all your lines while doing operation, the game. Yeah. That could help you focus on what's important. It sounds funny, that's a hard game. It is. You gotta be steady. I'm not gonna front. We played that game. It's hard. Music is a big part of your life. You won a grammy award. You're named after a famous musician. What do you remember about your first concert? Oh, wow. The first concert that made a big impression on me was the Jackson's victory tour. Oh. Yeah. I was about 13 years old. We were -- it was our first year of "Cosby." NBC got us hooked up. Me, Keisha and tempest, we were way up. Now that I think about it we were way up. Wasn't that good of a hookup. It was a hit television show. It was season one. I remember I had these powder blue parachute pants I couldn't wait to wear. I was in the aisles and dancing. It was great. It made an impression on me. Having grown up watching those guys, but seeing them as adults was great. Powder blue parachute pants. We have a picture of it. I wouldn't be surprised. We don't. Everyone got all excited. The look on your face was like who did that? Since we're kind of going back, we got a show we're kicking off today called "Gma day" time machine. We're going to dig into the vault. We're going back to 1996. You were 16 years old. At 16 you hosted "Saturday night live." Yeah. Oh, man, yeah. What do you remember about that? Oh, wow. Is it the move in that picture? I would have preferred the picture of the powder blue parachute pants to be honest. That was actually my opening monologue. There was a dance called the whop. Every weekend I was trying to get this dance down. What's the whop? It was that. Show me the whop. You gotta do it smooth. My boy Dan puts his hands in his pocket. Do it smooth, Michael. Something like that. That was like -- Hold on. That was 30 years ago. In that picture you were like this. Yeah. That is what happens when Dana Carvey tries to teach you a dance. We're going further back to 1986. I don't know if you remember this. It's a kid show, "Show off," a kid's guide to being cool. We have a clip. What are we doing with our mouths? Yo, over here. Duck, over here. Over here, duck. You were screaming for a duck? It was a duck call. I'm also confused. My 17-month-old daughter would go wow. You know what, once again, I would have preferred the picture of the powder blue parachute pants. We've got one more for you. 1991. You were on the "Fresh prince of Bel Air." I don't believe this. Your piece of junk just turned into a fine automobile. You're going to have to cash in a whole lot of soda cans to pay for that. I got a whole living room full of soda cans. How is it -- sometimes I'm pretty -- you work so much. You're constantly in all these great things and you're doing music. You gotta forget you've done a lot of things. When you get a chance to see all this, do you remember it? When I look at it, I remember it. It makes me happy I'm on the journey I am on now. When I watch, "The resident" -- "The resident" is the first time that I look at my work and go, oh, wow, I don't suck. Are you serious? Yeah. "The resident" is -- for me I'm finally getting the handle on my craft that I've been chasing since "Cosby." That's awesome. That's the experience I'm having with the show. We have to watch "The resident." I gotta see what exploded in his body. We'll react better. Yes. React better when you see it.

