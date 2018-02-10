Transcript for GMA Day's epic diva surprise for pint-sized singing superstar Malea Emma

Our next guest may be tiny but her voice is getting national attention for her performance of the "Star spangled banner." Take a look. ??? Oh the land of free and the home of the brave ??? Please welcome malea Emma. Hey! Come on over here. How are you? Good. You know what, you are truly incredible. Thank you. Do you want to stand up here? I got you. One, two, three. There we go. That performance we just saw has been viewed online over 7 million times. You sang in front of 25,000 people at an mls soccer game. How was that to sing in front of 25,000 people? I was really excited, but, nervous. I told myself I couldn't get anything wrong because it's a special song for America. You're only 7 right now. When did you start singing? I started singing when I was 1, even before I could talk. I would take a comb and pretend it was a microphone. I would sing to a lamp because there was nobody watching yet. That's before she had 25,000 people, one lamp. That is amazing. That's an amazing video right there. I have one question for you. Who do you get the talent from? From god and also I practice with my dad and have singing lesson. We have your dad here. Your parents are here Esther, Armond, and big brother Andrew all here today. What do you want to be when you grow up? I want to be a singer and actress, violinist, pianist and a doctor. You have plenty of time to do all of that. You can treat people and sing to them at the same time. I like that. I heard one of your favorite songs is "Am I telling you" from "Dream girls" and I heard Jennifer holiday sent you a direct message after she saw you. What was that like? It was a dream come true. I never heard of a 7-year-old getting a message from Jennifer holiday. She's like my idol. She has a really powerful voice. She really does. You know what, you have a powerful voice. There's no way we're going to let you leave without singing a little something. Can you sing one of your favorite songs, "And I am telling you"? Uh-huh. Here is 7-year-old male. ?????? ??? and I am telling you I'm not going ??? ??? you're the best man I'll ever know ??? ??? there's no way I can ever go ??? ??? part of the same place ??? ??? we both share the same blood ??? ??? we both have the same mind ??? ??? and time and time we've had so much to see and no no no no no way ??? ??? I'm not waking up tomorrow morning and finding that there's nobody there ??? ??? darling there's no way ??? ??? no way I'm living without you ??? ??? tear down the mountains ??? ??? yell scream and shout like you can say what you want ??? ??? I'm not walking out ??? ??? stop all the rivers, push, strike and kill ??? ??? I'm not gonna leave you ??? ??? there's no way I will ??? ??? and I'm telling you ??? ??? I'm not going ??? ??? you're the best man ??? ??? I've ever known ??? ??? there's no way I could ever go ??? ??? no way no no no way I'm living without you ??? ??? I'm not living without you ??? ??? I'm not living without you ??? ??? I'm staying ??? ??? I'm staying ??? ??? you're gonna love me ??? ??? you're gonna love me ??? ??? yes you are ??? ??? love me ??? ??? oh yeah ??? ??? love me ??? ??? love me ??? ??? love me ??? ??? you're gonna love me ??? We're going to take a quick break. When we come back, we have one more surprise for male. Don't go anywhere.

