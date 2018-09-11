Jennifer Garner surprised Reese Witherspoon with the best gift of all time

More
Plus, "GMA Day" asks about the weirdest gift you've ever received.
1:17 | 11/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jennifer Garner surprised Reese Witherspoon with the best gift of all time

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59085867,"title":"Jennifer Garner surprised Reese Witherspoon with the best gift of all time ","duration":"1:17","description":"Plus, \"GMA Day\" asks about the weirdest gift you've ever received.","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/jennifer-garner-surprised-reese-witherspoon-best-gift-time-59085867","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.