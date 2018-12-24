Transcript for 911 calls raise questions about university's response to murdered student

????????? And we're back now with the release of 911 calls and which you will hear a student from the university of Utah reporting threats that her ex-boyfriend was making, but she never got help. That man ended up killing her, and ABC's Stephanie Ramos is in studio and on the story. Rning to you. Reporter: Dan, good morning. A trail of Lauren Mccluskey's own reports to police about her harassing messages and extortion threats after the breakup tell the story of a young university of Utah track and field athlete who knew she was in trouble. I -- I have been blackmailed for -- for money. Reporter: That's the voice of a young woman murdered on the university of Utah campus. We're hearing her pleas for help for the first time in newly released 911 calls. Let me go ahead and get you over to university police. I have talked to them already. I just wanted to call you as well. Reporter: Police say Lauren Mccluskey was shot to death by a man she dated for a month before learning he lied to her about his age and identity. He failed to tell her he was a registered sex offender, leaving a devastated family to wonder, what more could have been done to save her? First, she files a complaint with university of Utah police about her ex-boyfriend, Melvin Rowland. Then a week later on October 19th, she calls Salt Lake City police again to report the ongoing harassment. The chilling calls published by the "Salt Lake tribune." I'm worried because I have been working with the campus police at the U. Uh-huh. Last Saturday I reported and I haven't gotten an update. Reporter: She is again referred to campus police. They haven't updated or done anything. So the case involves extortion and those people are still reaching out to me. Reporter: Three days later -- Shell casing and possible shots fired. Reporter: Lauren Mccluskey is heading to her dorm and on the phone when her mother when the tragedy unfolds. At that moment, place say Mccluskey was grabbed by her ex, and police say, pulled into her own car and shot to death by Rowland who later killed himself. Her father places a call to salt Lake City police about what would be the last time the Mccluskey's hear their daughter. She was abducted while we are talking to her on the telephone. We heard her being assaulted. Reporter: The school opening an investigation, but finding this. The report does not offer any reason to believe this tragedy could have been prevented. Instead, the report offers weaknesses, identifies issues and provides us with a road map for strengthening security on our campus. Reporter: Mccluskey's parents as you can imagine, are outraged writing in a statement, there the almost two weeks between the time when our daughter began expressing repeated, elevating and persistent concerns about her situation. Failures include lack of follow through, reporting and urgency, and guys, you have to imagine that family is heartbroken. This young lady went through all the steps. They did all the right things. What more could she do? And on the phone with her mother. Unbleervel. Thank you so much, Stephanie.

