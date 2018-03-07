'We can't get her back alive': 7-year-old calls 911 after baby sister falls in pool

More
7-year-old Dylann Ott has been praised for quickly calling 911, helping to save her baby sister who fell in the family pool.
2:37 | 07/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'We can't get her back alive': 7-year-old calls 911 after baby sister falls in pool
Kind of moment think that the emergency. They're quick action. City arguing. How can I let them a lot of great glee he predicted connected. It. I'm. That. He had no light well okay how the EP. I mean you a couple of questions OK you can have really picked up how old are you. Here's that and lacking. He killing at a couple questions please keep you have an army. Yeah. Are you right there with that the beat. Lot of the could be equal. I didn't crack. He acumen. Again cocaine and ultimately it it could be yet Bollinger. 08. Deal. It. I Eleanor you. Okay it at eight eat away. Barker. Explained how. Aren't our I think her eyes. And he's got everybody coming you can stay there are. I can't inspire and out there okay it that they won't be a way. Yeah baby bring them. Like it and felt good if there's something there when you. Can't. Eat it apparently. How can dealing debt such as Japanese government vehicles so that opposite him politically correct her hockey I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56343771,"title":"'We can't get her back alive': 7-year-old calls 911 after baby sister falls in pool","duration":"2:37","description":"7-year-old Dylann Ott has been praised for quickly calling 911, helping to save her baby sister who fell in the family pool.","url":"/GMA/News/video/back-alive-year-calls-911-baby-sister-falls-56343771","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.