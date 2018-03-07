Transcript for 'We can't get her back alive': 7-year-old calls 911 after baby sister falls in pool

Kind of moment think that the emergency. They're quick action. City arguing. How can I let them a lot of great glee he predicted connected. It. I'm. That. He had no light well okay how the EP. I mean you a couple of questions OK you can have really picked up how old are you. Here's that and lacking. He killing at a couple questions please keep you have an army. Yeah. Are you right there with that the beat. Lot of the could be equal. I didn't crack. He acumen. Again cocaine and ultimately it it could be yet Bollinger. 08. Deal. It. I Eleanor you. Okay it at eight eat away. Barker. Explained how. Aren't our I think her eyes. And he's got everybody coming you can stay there are. I can't inspire and out there okay it that they won't be a way. Yeah baby bring them. Like it and felt good if there's something there when you. Can't. Eat it apparently. How can dealing debt such as Japanese government vehicles so that opposite him politically correct her hockey I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.