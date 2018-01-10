Transcript for Boy, 13, in critical condition after being bit by a great white shark

charges he misled investors. And now the terrifying shark encounter off the coast of southern California. A 13-year-old boy bitten. Fellow drivers and beachgoers rushed him to safety. ABC's will Carr is there on the scene. Good morning, will. Reporter: And good morning, robin. There are some really intense moments just after that shark attack. People racing to save that teenager's life. This morning, the beach behind me is closed. That teenager is in the hospital. We have a shark attack. Reporter: Watch beachgoers race to save a 13-year-old's life. Four men desperately drag the teenager ashore inside of a kayak. Very bad. The kayak was full of blood. Reporter: The teen had been diving for lobsters when an 11-foot shark attacked. He was yelling, I got bit. Help. Help help. Reporter: The shark striking the teen's upper body. Luckily we got him out of the water because once we threw hip on the kayak and started heading in, that's when I looked back and the shark was behind the kayak. Reporter: He was air lifted to a nearby hospital with traumatic injuries. We imagine it could be a great white shark, but we don't know for sure. There are a lot of shark species that could do this, but very few. Reporter: With that in mind, experts want the public to stay alert. This is what we're seeing not only in California, but on the east coast, and the sharks are increasing. They will be interacting with people more and more because there are more people in the ocean than ever before. Reporter: We saw an attack turn fatal. Arthur ma Dee chi died while boogie boarding. They are eating our fish and now they are eating our children. Reporter: A friend on the boat with him when he died, speaking about how to address sharks in the area. This is a beautiful young man who lost a life because we were sitting doing nothing. It was beyond frightening. Reporter: That was the second attack in the cape cod area in a matter of weeks. In August, a shark seriously injured 61-year-old William leiten. Now authorities are being pressed to use birth control to help reduce the seal population so sightings can be reported quickly. Back here in southern California, the teenager is in the hospital in serious condition. Robin? Him and his family. Thank you. The dramatic rescue near

