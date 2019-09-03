Transcript for 3 dead, including student, in Oklahoma school bus crash

A fatal crash involving a bus filled with middle schoolers. You can see the charred bus right there after it collided with a car on a highway in Oklahoma. One student killed. Many others rushed to the hospital. Now for the latest on this crash and the investigation into what went wrong here, let's go to ABC's Stephanie Ramos who is in our Washington bureau. Stephanie, good morning. Reporter: Guys, good morning. Such a tragic scene overnight. That middle school softball team was returning from a game when the crash happened last night. Authorities say their school bus and a car collided on this Oklahoma highway. One student was killed. Several others were injured. The two people in the car also died. Oklahoma highway patrol says this all started when the car was driving northbound and had passed another vehicle crossing into the southbound lanes where the bus was traveling. Police say the bus driver tried to avoid the car. Both ultimately colliding. In all, five students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital where authorities say they were treated and released. The students attend conawa junior high which is about an hour outside of Oklahoma City. Their school principal tells us they are absolutely devastated. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Guy, just a really tough time for that community. A disaster. Stephanie, thank you.

