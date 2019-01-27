Transcript for Deep freeze hitting the Midwest and upper Great Plains

backlog of work. First, a deep freeze hitting the midwest and upper plains this morning. It's colder in Chicago right now than it is in parts of Alaska and Antarctica. Let's go to rob who is covering it all. Rob, this does not seem fair. You're right. It isn't. It's only going to get colder for Chicago. Check out some of the snow that rolled across parts of Illinois yesterday late yesterday coating the roadways there. And enough snow to cause spinouts and crashes there on the highway. This system will cause an inch or two of snow in the northeast in higher elevations. That will be the leading edge of cold to come. Monday not too bad as far as the cold, but you can see the starting of the cold air across parts of northern Minnesota and look at these numbers. This is shocking stuff with the windchills. It's going to feel like 50 degrees or more below zero Wednesday morning. In Minneapolis getting close to 60 degrees below zero. 63 potentially in Fargo, frostbite in a matter of minutes. Take care of your kids and pets and stay indoors if you can. This will last at least through Thursday. More on this throughout the program. Back over to you. Thank you.

