-
Now Playing: Arctic blast slams Midwest, heads east
-
Now Playing: About a dozen states face bone-chilling weather
-
Now Playing: Celebrating the life of Steve Bell, former ABC news anchor
-
Now Playing: Police investigating officer's Russian roulette-style death
-
Now Playing: Deep freeze hitting the Midwest and upper Great Plains
-
Now Playing: Police investigating after video emerges of armed suspects threatening officers
-
Now Playing: Video shows man hanging from a car hood on the highway
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway in Louisiana for suspect wanted for killing 5
-
Now Playing: Blind reverend regains sight after living 14 years in the dark
-
Now Playing: New injury warning for motorized scooter users
-
Now Playing: Missing 3-year-old North Carolina boy found alive
-
Now Playing: Off-duty officer killed by fellow cop in Russian roulette-style shooting
-
Now Playing: Roger Stone out on $250,000 bond with travel restricted by judge
-
Now Playing: Town mourns student killed in train collision with school bus
-
Now Playing: Brutally-cold temperatures sweep across parts of the country
-
Now Playing: Trump warns another shutdown could happen
-
Now Playing: Navy's newest destroyer named after Medal of Honor recipient and former Navy SEAL
-
Now Playing: 5 people dead in Louisiana shooting
-
Now Playing: New details about 3-year-old boy's 'miracle' survival
-
Now Playing: Brooklyn truck driver wins lottery jackpot