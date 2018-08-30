GOP gubernatorial candidate uses 'monkey' comment while discussing black opponent

Republican nominee Ron Desantis is facing backlash for saying "the last thing we need to do is monkey this up" in reference to Andrew Gillum, who would be the state's first black governor.
2:46 | 08/30/18

GOP gubernatorial candidate uses 'monkey' comment while discussing black opponent

