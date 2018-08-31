Now Playing: Large lizard is keeping Florida trappers on their toes

Now Playing: Man accused of impersonating doctor at children's hospital

Now Playing: 6-foot lizard terrorizes family in their backyard

Now Playing: Couple alleges hotel scam after bill arrives

Now Playing: US Open umpire accused of giving player pep talk

Now Playing: Aretha Franklin to be laid to rest in star-studded funeral

Now Playing: Former employee accuses NBC of killing Weinstein story

Now Playing: Death toll climbs in Greyhound bus crash

Now Playing: McCain to lie in state after emotional Arizona goodbye

Now Playing: Storms target millions over Labor Day weekend

Now Playing: Chef Leah Cohen: 'Staying true to who I am really set me apart'

Now Playing: 1 of 7 fierce female chefs setting a place at the table for women in the industry

Now Playing: Take it from 'Crazy Rich Asians Star' Awkwafina: 'Everything happens for a reason'

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Woman loses 55 pounds to donate kidney to dad

Now Playing: WH officials deny connection to Maduro assassination attempt

Now Playing: Ex-cop who shot unarmed black teen sentenced to 15 years in prison

Now Playing: Doctor who saved date with CPR on the beach goes viral

Now Playing: Walker Hayes performs his hit song '90's Country' on 'GMA'

Now Playing: How to grill buffalo chicken burgers and skirt steak tacos