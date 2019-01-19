Illegally tapped pipeline goes up in flames

More
At least 21 people are killed as a fuel pipeline, ruptured by thieves, explodes and causes fuel to spew dozens of feet in the air just outside Mexico City.
1:08 | 01/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Illegally tapped pipeline goes up in flames
We turn to the breaking story overnight out of Mexico. A deadly fireball as an illegally tapped pipeline goes up in flames. ABC's Lana Zak is in Washington with the details. Good mng, Lana. Reporter: Good morning, guys. The images coming in from Mexico are stunning. Overnight at least 21 people killed, more than 70 others injured as this massive fire in a small town of Mexico 62 miles north of Mexico City and authorities say a fuel pipeline ruptured by thieves exploded causing the pipe of line to spew fuel dozens of feet into the air. Ambulances and doctors were sent to the scene immediately after the deadly explosion. The injured were rushed to hospitals in Mexico City and all of the inhabitants in the area have been evacuated according to state oil company petrolis Mexicano. Fire trucks are now tackling the vicious flames. Mexico's new president Andres Manuel Lopez obrador has been waging a campaign against fuel thieves and he has called on all branches of government to lend assistance to the victims. Whit. Lana Zak for us in Washington. Incredible images. Thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60489990,"title":"Illegally tapped pipeline goes up in flames","duration":"1:08","description":"At least 21 people are killed as a fuel pipeline, ruptured by thieves, explodes and causes fuel to spew dozens of feet in the air just outside Mexico City.","url":"/GMA/News/video/illegally-tapped-pipeline-flames-60489990","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.