Transcript for Illegally tapped pipeline goes up in flames

We turn to the breaking story overnight out of Mexico. A deadly fireball as an illegally tapped pipeline goes up in flames. ABC's Lana Zak is in Washington with the details. Good mng, Lana. Reporter: Good morning, guys. The images coming in from Mexico are stunning. Overnight at least 21 people killed, more than 70 others injured as this massive fire in a small town of Mexico 62 miles north of Mexico City and authorities say a fuel pipeline ruptured by thieves exploded causing the pipe of line to spew fuel dozens of feet into the air. Ambulances and doctors were sent to the scene immediately after the deadly explosion. The injured were rushed to hospitals in Mexico City and all of the inhabitants in the area have been evacuated according to state oil company petrolis Mexicano. Fire trucks are now tackling the vicious flames. Mexico's new president Andres Manuel Lopez obrador has been waging a campaign against fuel thieves and he has called on all branches of government to lend assistance to the victims. Whit. Lana Zak for us in Washington. Incredible images. Thanks so much.

