-
Now Playing: 'Shark week' themed cruises are here and we're scared and excited
-
Now Playing: This NYC shop creates ice cream 'bouquets' featuring up to 21 scoops on a single cone
-
Now Playing: Take it from Karamo Brown: Own who you are
-
Now Playing: Documents suggest Cohen used WH connections for business
-
Now Playing: Woman at center of #PlaneBae breaks her silence
-
Now Playing: Teen rescued after 10 hours of treading water
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams advances to her 10th Wimbledon final
-
Now Playing: Woman who was abandoned at birth sets out to meet her biological siblings
-
Now Playing: Build-A-Bear's 'Pay Your Age' promotion turns into total chaos
-
Now Playing: Backstreet Boys rock out in Central Park to 'As Long As You Love Me'
-
Now Playing: Catching up with the Backstreet Boys live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Under new guidelines, an additional 800K teens in the U.S. have high blood pressure
-
Now Playing: Backstreet Boys perform 'Larger Than Life' live in Central Park
-
Now Playing: Do Amazon's Prime Day deals live up to the hype?
-
Now Playing: Sarah Palin responds to Sacha Baron Cohen prank
-
Now Playing: FBI agent fends off GOP attacks over Trump texts
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump tries her hand at lawn bowling
-
Now Playing: President Trump greeted by Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle
-
Now Playing: Backstreet Boys jam out to 'I Want it That Way' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Backstreet Boys perform their smash-hit 'Everybody' on 'GMA'