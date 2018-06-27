Transcript for Serena Williams seeded after Wimbledon amends rules

not seeded at the French open. When you know she came back from maternity leave. A lot of people arguing that that was unfair. T.J. Holmes is here with Serena's story. Hey there. Good morning to you. Tournaments like wimbledon will seed players in the tournament based on their world rankings. Shedoctored to 183 in the world because she hasn't played a lot. Wimbledon is now making an exception and they're not going to as some say punish her F having a baby. A major decision from wimbledon overnight deciding Serena Williams will be seeded 25th in the upcoming wimbledon tournament. It's a successful return here in an hour and 3/4. Reporter: It follows criticisms of the way players' rankings are affected. In her 13 months off the court it slid from number one in the world when she won the 2017 Australian open during her first trimester to 454 at the French open in may. She has since clawed her way back to 183 and told ABC news Tuesday before the decision was announced she hopes the rules are changed. I think and I hope and it should be under review to change these rules. Maybe not in time for me but for the next person. Reporter: Williams who shared the birth of her daughter on "Being Serena" has received support from fellow tennis pros, James Blake and John McEnroe calling on tournaments not to punish her for being a mom. No surprise. Serena Williams is the greatest of all time and they get it. Reporter: Now, the French open did not make an exception. She was not seeded. The U.S. Open has already said they will absolutely take this into account but wimbledon is making an exception for her. Explain why it is important. It determines who you are going to play and get a higher seed you won't have to face as tough an opponent. Early on. Now, it's not fair to Serena but also not fair to top seeded players that an unseeded Serena, you have to sear her in the first, second, third round. Not fair to them either. Some players do not think -- they said, hey, I work. I've been out there playing and there is a player not seeded and got bumped because she got that. Of course, she will be upset but a lot of other players feel she should not get the seed. Not everyone will be happy. Thanks very much. Back to ginger. We have to talk about folks

