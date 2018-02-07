Transcript for Suspect was planning July 4 terror attack, FBI says

We're here today cannot the rest of Demetrius Nathaniel hips also known as a pure rich team repeat. This has been charged in a federal complaint with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Eight with Pitts was placed in the custody yesterday Sunday July perked at approximately. 10 AM. By the joint terrorism task force agents and task force officers. So in 2017 the FBI received reporting that its was making statements espousing his support for al-Qaeda. And also his actions against particular United States entities is violent intentions including the armed forces. As we typically do we receive this information. Do what we open investigation we check it out and that's exactly what we did here so pit statements. Of violent intentions continue to cut concern. During the investigation. As he was expressed a willingness to conduct a US based attack. And also the desire in wanting to join its board terrorist organization. It's FaceBook pay post quite frankly we're disturbing they included verbiage that had words the effect. We is Muslim need to start training like this every day we need to know how to shoot guns throw hang and it's. Hand to hand combat. None in FBI undercover agent was introduced to pigs in an effort. To further determine whether Pitts was in fact. A threat to national security. Just last week during in person meeting with her undercover agent pit suggested workers the effect. I did tell myself that bear their holidays coming up. The fourth of July Independence Day what would what would hit them in the port. Well. Have a bomb blow up at the fourth of July parade. During communications undercover agent hits indicated he would travel downtown. And conduct reconnaissance. Of one of us are. In the US Coast Guard station. For the purpose of taking photographs. And videotape footage. He further. States that are there after walked downtown. All over the downtown and surveil these areas these entities when it was our in the US Coast Guard station. In addition to other locations that had previously been discussed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.