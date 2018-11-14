Transcript for Mickey's Worldwide Birthday Bash: Ginger Zee, Disney superfan visit Tokyo Disneyland

We're 14 hours ahead and don't know where we are but know we love Tokyo disneyland. Yes, we do. You got to see it. We've made it of dreams and magic. The first ever international Disney resort. Its magical Gates opened in 1983. Konnichiwa. I can't believe we made it. So happy. Glad to start our day. Reporter: Japan is home to Tokyo disneyland and Tokyo disneyland sea with 30 million guests per year it boasts more than 21,000 cast members and 77 attractions. Including journey to the center of the Earth, who's honey hunt and a new in-car nation of my childhood favorite, 20 thousands leagues under the sea. There she blows. This park is made up of seven themed ports including the Arabian coast, a fun nod to aladdin complete with its own palace, the mediterranean harbor, its watery canals and gondola rides really feels like you're in Italy and the American waterfront where Patrice and I took in all the excitement on the electric railway. The American waterfront. Steamboat Mickey. Look at the little boat. Oh, yeah. Tokyo is also known for its popcorn mania. Over the years there's been a rotating list of 25 different popcorn flavors and today there are ten for sale including strawberry, garlic shrimp and soy sauce and butter. When it comes to tasting them that's an adventure of its own. I got one. Yay! All right, guys, we are four parks down, two left to go. Patrice, are you up for this?

