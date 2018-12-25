-
Now Playing: Quick and easy guacamole
-
Now Playing: Delicious recipe to celebrate national guacamole day
-
Now Playing: Lifestyle guru Hannah Bronfman's DIY face masks
-
Now Playing: Guac out this holiday season with this DIY avocado cocoa face mask
-
Now Playing: Pittsburgh shooting in Squirrel Hill, Mr. Rogers' real-life neighborhood
-
Now Playing: Referee demanded high school wrestler cut his dreadlocks or forfeit his match
-
Now Playing: Heavy snow is falling across much of the nation as another western storm moves ashore
-
Now Playing: A little boy makes it his mission to help other kids this Christmas
-
Now Playing: The Mega Millions jackpot climbs to over $320M
-
Now Playing: Holiday heist caught on camera in Fort Collins, Colorado
-
Now Playing: Small plane crashed down into the ocean in South Florida
-
Now Playing: Saudi man charged with hit-and-run flees the US
-
Now Playing: Kevin Spacey posts bizarre tweet on the day he faces a felony charge
-
Now Playing: Wall Street having its worst December since the Great Depression
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old boy inspires classmates to collect over 1,000 toys and food items
-
Now Playing: Kevin Spacey posts video on twitter same day he's charged with sexual assault
-
Now Playing: Burglar in reindeer costume caught in Grinch-like act
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old boy runs his own toy drive to help families in need
-
Now Playing: Teen girl among suspects charged in NYC murder
-
Now Playing: 911 calls raise questions about university's response to murdered student