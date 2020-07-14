Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

All right, Dr. Jen joining us again with some key questions about the coronavirus from our viewers. Dr. Jen, as always thank you for this. First question, is it safest to use only single-use dishes and cutlery when dining out of your home? Okay, important to remember that the major route of transmission of this virus is through the air, respiratory droplets, airborne, but not via surface contact nor via ingestion. We have stomach pathogens that kill pathogens. So remember, when you're eating outside your homes, those cutlery plates they're cleaned meticulously at baseline. This is one I would say, don't overreact, don't overworry. All right, that's very good to know. As I have been eating out a little bit more. That's good to know. Next question, youth softball has resumed for my 12-year-old daughter's team, is it safe to let her play? Okay, so another one about what's risky, and interestingly, the centers for infectious disease in Minnesota, a team of experts from different specialties to look at various activities and try to put numbers on there, we don't know that yet, but basically with respect to youth sports, each state is figuring this out on their own and they're stratifying sports with close contact, like basketball riskier than sock car. Again, hand hygiene, distance as much as possible, there's no such thing as zero risk. That's important to remember. Next question, if I want to get tested as a screening method after being possibly exposed, when should I do it? We've talked about this. This is coming up more and more. In certain parts of the country where there's better access to testing, of course Zin certain sun belt states, even sick people are having trouble finding tests, but the answer to this question is, we don't really know but we do have some science and data to help us figure it out. Average incubation, five to six days. So let's say, area, you're concerned, someone may have been sick around you, five to six days is average incubation, the full incubation period is 14 days and by day 11, 97% of those infected will test positive. So five to six, day 11, day 14. Those are the numbers that you should keep in mind. Good to know. Thank you so much, Dr. Jen. You can submit questions to Dr. Jen on her Instagram @drjashton.

