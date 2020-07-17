Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Dr. Jen Ashton is here to answer some new and important questions coming in from you, our viewers, about this virus. Never has been a shortage of them. First question, if schools open and a teacher tests positive, ideally how long should the teacher and their classes self-isolate? Here's what the CDC is saying, if you've had prolonged close contact, which is a school environment is close and prolonged, generally closer than six feet, longer than 15 minutes, the recommendations are to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days from the last contact with that person, so if you find out that the teacher tests positive on a Monday, but the last time you saw that teacher that Friday, it's two weeks from that Friday. You have to act when you're self-quarantining you have to act you're infected. All right, what should ideal widespread testing look like in the U.S.? Are tests accessible now to anyone that wants one? I love this question and so thought-provoking, first of all, we don't really have a good testing strategy now nationwide, states are trying to figure this out themselves. But there are a couple of things -- rapid turnaround time, ideally we get to a place where this is like a home pregnancy test, you any buy it off the shelf, it's accurate, it's cheap and it gives you results within hours. We need a testing strategy for surveillance as well and right now we're too busy putting out fires to really work on that. I'm very interested in your answer to this next question. Regarding shortage of icu beds, do most hospitalized covid-19 patients require an icu bed? The good news is, they don't. This is a very small percentage, depending on the population. It's not one size fits all, different populations have different rates of icu admission and then requiring mechanical ventilation or intubation. But here's what people need to hear and think about when they start hearing icu reaching capacity, not only covid disease that requires icu beds, it's heart attacks, strokes, it's car accidents, it's surgical emergencies, trauma, so everyone needs access to a bed, it's not only people with severe covid-19 and that's why our icu bed capacity is such a critical issue in the ability to respond to this pandemic. Dr. Jen, thank you so much. You can submit questions to Dr. Jen on her Instagram @drjashton. Now to a very special

