Cancer survivor says relatives 'ghosted' her during treatment, a 'punch to the gut'

Experts say it's common for cancer patients to be "ghosted" by loved ones after a cancer diagnosis. ABC News' Alison Kosik reports on why this happens and how to support those undergoing treatment.

November 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live