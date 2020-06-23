Transcript for Coronavirus threatens US child care industry

Now to the day care dilemma across America the corona virus is pushing more child care facilities to the breaking point the question now is should the government do more to help them. Dinah Lamond he couldn't hold back her emotions as she packed up her three year old daughter's things from their now close choke your senator. And beautiful I. There's so I'm really heavy. LaMont G and many working parents are learning first hand a tough reality. The pandemic is pushing the nation's child care in the street to the brink of collapse. There is no way that economy will be open neatly with our eye care loop. Strongly supported EO. New research shows nearly half of channel care providers closed their facilities during the Kobe ninety shut downs. A Booth that stayed open 85% are now operating with less than half their usual child enrollment. The outlook for the industry is Graham one study warns roughly half of US child care capacity is at risk of disappearing. Not the airline industry they talk about restaurants they talk about meat processing plant. But they don't talk about all the people who go to work every day and China here. The two trillion dollar cures act a federal carbon ninety relief package included nearly sixty billion dollars for the airline industry. But just 3.5 billion with set aside for chalk your providers senator Patty Murray says that's not get enough. Most of them are saying we can't surrendered real quick we can't keep going without additional funding. More than 90% of child care workers are women some extras claim that's one reason the industry is undervalued.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.