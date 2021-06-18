Less than half of Hispanic patients able to find lifesaving bone marrow match

ABC News&rsquo; Alex Perez reports on the difficulties Latino populations face in receiving stem cell donations, as he follows 9-year-old Alfredo Diaz while he battles a rare genetic disorder.

