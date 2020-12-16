Transcript for Moderna vaccine brings 2nd dose of hope

Record 1121000. People are currently hospitalized in the US with Kohl would nineteen in California. Is now reporting more than 50000 new cases today that's a nearly three and a half percent increase from yesterday. But there is more hope ahead the FDA has released its official review of the mid Daryn a vaccine finding it highly effective. ABC's Rina Roy has the latest. One vaccine out and another are likely on the way. A light at the end of the tunnel nine months into this pandemic I am very hopeful that. I take every time look at the date every promising new data I am Mora and more impressed both of these vaccines and anti advisory committee is set to vote on emergency use authorization of the dirt as vaccine Thursday. And you think it's the official green light from there are six million doses could be distributed next week thousands of health care workers across the country have already gotten the Pfizer vaccine. And more shipments are still rolling out. Moment that I can display embrace my kids and just give them the biggest pipe partly and I I'll probably just. Current I. Unlike ties are mature and as vaccine does not need to be store in ultra cold freezers and it will only be authorized for people eighteen and older verses Pfizer is which is for aged sixteen and a the dirt as is believed to be nearly 95%. Effective. A sign of hope is occur rotavirus rages across the country last week was the deadliest since the pandemic began. And the US death told keeps rising with more than 3000 dying Tuesday alone according to the Coby tracking project Mary Helen Lopez Garcia of Grand Prairie, Texas lost her sister and brother in law. Both beloved teacher is so they were holding hurts. Before they started to remove. From the injured being sure. They win in Latin then at each other in California has sixty morgue trucks were ordered on standby this state activating its mass fatality program preparing for what officials think it might be the worst days yet. We're going through perhaps the most intense. An urgent moment since the beginning of this epidemic. Henry era joins us now Reno what kind of timeline are we looking at in terms of the general population getting vaccinated. He had Diana as a questions so many Americans have right now as you can imagine when when will the average person. Be able to get vaccinated will federal officials say they are hoping to the general population each will have access to vaccines by the end of February or march. Anderson it will be a similar process to getting in the flu shot but people simply going into drug stores to get vaccinated. The goal here is to see herd immunity by summer with more vaccines likely to be authorized to. Not for emergency use in the coming months Diane fingers crossed during a right thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.