Transcript for Pence announces Phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccine trial

But today is a historic day. And because today here the University. Of Miami. We will begin the first phase three clinical trial for a corona virus vaccine. In the United States. 89 sites sites all across America with more than 30000 participants will. Villa Park. This phase three clinical trial. But coming here to the University of Miami. To be able to partner with that you dean Ford in the entire team here. Is a great privilege and presidential wanna be to be here. Wanna be to be here first and foremost to say to the people of Florida we are with you. Will stay with you every step of the way we're encouraged. By the favorable trends here in Florida. But no we'll continue to make sure your health care workers have the resources. To provide the level of care than any one of us would want them to be able to have the level of care that's been being delivered here. At the University of Miami hospital system every day during the challenging days through which you have just passed. But today is a day of hope. Today is a day promise. Today's a day I think that. That is a tribute. To American ingenuity and to the president trumps a relentless drive. Toward achieving. Medicine's and a vaccine for the American people. It's remarkable to think that the company that will begin phase three today. Company known as Madieu now. Actually it was the first company in America to begin phase one clinical trials. A back in the month of march. And his doctor Stephen Honda the FB Amy reflecting just a moment that was in record time. Literally it would just be a matter of weeks. From win the United States first received the coating for the corona virus. That we were able to initiate. An effort to develop a vaccine in its 62 days. A period of time never heard of it vaccine development we were able to go to phase one trial but today here in Florida. We begin the first phase three clinical trial for a corona virus. The vaccine and we begin it and we begin in the spirit of the same urgency. And the same hole on this from which it began. We have moved at president trumps direction at a historic. Pace. But as doctor Hahn will also reflect we are going to ensure. That we move it a safe. And effective case. And I want to assure the people horde of people all across this country that we will cut no corners in the development of this or any vaccine.

