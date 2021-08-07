Transcript for ABC News Live: Tropical Storm warnings issued across East Coast as Elsa moves north

Good morning I'm Diana say that thanks for streaming with us. Tropical storm Elsa has turned deadly in Florida leaving a path of destruction with torrential rain and damaging winds. Tornadoes also touched down across the south one hitting a naval base in Georgia ginger zee is here to tell us where the storm is headed next. Plus overnight a moment of silence at the site of the search site Condo collapsed officials say the operation there is no longer a rescue mission. But a recovery effort as they find more victims we have the latest. And Japan is under state of emergency ahead of the Tokyo Olympics potentially banning all spectators from the games. Meanwhile here in the US New York is celebrating its low infection rate honoring Frontline heroes. What it ticker tape parade Penn State took the low vaccination rates hospitalizations are on the rise as a delta area takes over. Hear what experts are saying this morning. We begin with tropical storm house of bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the Carolinas. A tornado watches now in place from Charleston to Wilmington and tropical storm warning stretched. Or were nearly the entire East Coast from Georgia all the way up to Massachusetts. Chief meteorologist ginger z.'s at rockaway beach in New York with more on where the storm is headed next hi ginger. That and we're out at different speeds at different morning but it says same tropical storm outside right I mean that surfers and then actually catch and some decent waves that surfaced picking up but in less than 24 hours he'd do not want to be on this beach or through Long Island in the coastal Connecticut or even Boston. Because by tomorrow we will all be dealing with tropical storm Elsa right now we've got tornado watches that have been up. In parts of South Carolina North Carolina I've seen warnings pop very close to Myrtle Beach earlier this morning. But if you are in the same rights they'll beat up to Jacksonville, North Carolina you have that tornado threat imminently. But that want to show you it's gonna move north because we've seen the outer bands have the potential at this thing flies northeast at eighteen miles per hour to really do some damage so if you're in coastal North Carolina or Virginia something to know. Those warnings though go all the way around until Delaware through New Jersey into Long Island and yes update the cape and even Boston. So we will see gusty winds and even if you're not right at the coast. You'll see heavy rain and that's why even Allentown Pennsylvania a runs heard Maine back into parts of New Jersey and even Maryland Washington DC. Could see those heavy rains from this how much are we talking enough to. Trapped flash flood watches that extend all the way from central North Carolina into Maryland and Delaware and New Jersey. And now them got a target areas have anywhere from three to five inches set western Connecticut Bridgeport. Maybe New Haven right up there was staring got to watch for that range sale by Friday night Diane we can finally say good -- tell them. All right Friday night chief meteorologist ginger Z thank you. And as that storm moves north it's leaving a trail of destruction in the south multiple tornadoes touched down including one at a naval base in kings bay Georgia. Injuring at least ten people ABC's will read has the latest on the damage. Overnight else turning deadly in Jacksonville after a possible tornado touched down and talk. One person killed after a falling tree landed on his car this security camera capturing strong winds barreling through the street the storm wreaking Havoc. I can't believe this really happens in so fast so much damage than just looks so violent. Causing this tree to crash into an apartment building this. Power line right here came down and hit right on this dancing with the boom and then. That courts came down. The storm also spawning a possible tornado that tore through this RV park in kings bay naval base in Georgia it is. Utter chaos over here right now flipping trailers upside down the grief every year feelers. Not filtered at least ten people were taken to the hospital with injuries according to the navy there appears to be damaged two buildings on the base. But a spokesperson confirms there's no damage to the submarines stored at the base else now heading north after pummeling Florida Wednesday. Leading to water rescues flooded roads and thousands without power. Diane as Elsa continues up the East Coast the damage here in Jacksonville is a parent does possible tornadoes ripping through the area leaving. This damage this is the pine brook apartment complex trees down everywhere people's lives. Uprooted and damaged the American Red Cross offering assistance to anyone impacted here. Thank her and will Reeve in Jacksonville thanks well. And overnight the Surfside community held a moment of silence for victims of that deadly Condo collapse after authorities announced the mission. Has moved from search and rescue to recovery. Officials made that call after fourteen days of round the clock rescue operations. Victor can goes in search sat with the latest. Overnight the Surfside rescue mission officially becoming a recovery operation. Rescuers and officials notifying the families of the missing. Before making the official announcement that the mayor overcome with emotion when translating her remarks in Spanish. If any considered this idea I think we need. It's been fourteen days of round the clock searching in grueling conditions fighting fires storms an intense heat. But now authorities determining there is no chance of life in the rubble. Me because of the lack of voids or spaces where someone may have survived with the remaining portion of the tower demolished crews have been able to reach previously inaccessible areas. On Wednesday alone. Eighteen victims were found. The death told Della 54 with more than eighty still unaccounted for. At sunset last night rescue personnel and officials gathering for a moment of silence. At the collapse site. So many people came out last like to pay their respects the fire chief wants everyone to understand that this difficult decision was made. Based off of science and engineering. None of the motion. Diane through Victor candor exercise Florida thank you. And a suspect is in custody in the shooting of three undercover law enforcement officers in Chicago. The investigation comes after more than 100 people were shot there over the holiday weekend Alex Perez has the latest. This seemed chaotic first responders scrambling after three undercover officers were shot this morning authorities questioning a possible suspect in the case. The development here. The shooter police say opening fire and an unmarked vehicle carrying two federal agents and the Chicago cop striking all three. They were fired upon and while driving all in the same car trying to enter onto the on ramp when mark. It was not a marked vehicle was it was an unmarked. Undercover because. Thankfully authorities say none of the injuries life threatening at this incident follows a violent holiday weekend in the windy city police reporting over a hundred people Shara and at least eighteen killed. This as an alarming increase in gun violence plays out in cities across the country. Our communities are under siege and our police officers are under siege. They're outmanned they're outgunned. And Daniel mayor Lori Lightfoot did meet briefly were president Biden who was in town yesterday were told the two discussed says special federal teams that will be dispatched to cities across. The country this summer to help tackle gun violence Diane. All right Alex present Chicago thank you. And we're learning new details this morning about the assassination of Haiti's president Joseph Nomo Wii's. Police there now say they've killed four of the presumed assassins and captured two others. Meanwhile Haiti's First Lady is now recovering in a Miami hospital Marcus Moore is at Jackson memorial with the latest. Overnight a deadly shoot out in Haiti for the suspected assassins behind the slaying of Haitian presidential mill employees kill. After taking multiple police officers hostage to other suspects were taken into custody officials say all three of the officers being held was safely released. Wanna answer and I. Next when he departed suddenly you hours we arm and volatile. Haitian officials say the will trained and heavily armed mercenaries. Ambushed the president and his wife into our own home at 1 AM Wednesday morning. Killing the president hours later the critically wounded First Lady marked team would ease was flown to a Miami hospital for treatment. Seen here in video from ABC affiliate W peeled G. You root through the unknown attackers allegedly spoke Spanish and English and falsely claimed to be DEA agents when they stormed the president's home. Before vanishing into the night leaving behind a horrific scene and a country thrown into chaos would out of leader. Haiti's interim prime minister Claude Joseph now taking charge temporarily and calling for new elections. When you Jake shards. Needed to go forward we're organizing elections. So again Aaron. And an exit. President Biden reacting to the assassination reroute more information from that it's very worried. When he's had been ruling by decree for more than a year and was facing calls to step down. Commit political turmoil and unrest along with criticism of his handling of the pandemic in a country we're not a single called it vaccine has been distributed. Diane back here in Miami at Jackson memorial hospital at last report the First Lady. Was in stable condition but she was still critical and so a lot of concern for her. Today as that effort to to catch the president's assassins on it unfolded overnight and the investigation continues. The international airport in the meantime me in Haiti it it remains closed. And officials are declaring a state of siege for the country as many of its people. Are still of the state of shock trying to understand how this group was able to successfully. Storm the president's home and watch Diane. A lot of questions to the answer they're still Marcus Moore thank you. And more than four million people worldwide have now lost their lives to comb in nineteen according to Johns Hopkins. Here in the US it's still a mixed bag cases are surging in states with low vaccination. Rates while New York City wants the epicenter of the pandemic celebrated its progress against the virus for the parade honoring front line workers. Stephanie Ramos has the latest. This morning tears of gratitude. New York once the epicenter of the virus celebrating where daily hospitalizations and deaths are decreasing. Honoring the heroic from mine were first led by nurse Sandra Lindsay. The first person in the country to receive the coded Faxon. But a tale of two America's emerging. As New York celebrates nearly 73%. Of adults receiving their first shot of the vaccine. Hospitalizations. Surging in multiple states with low vaccination rates linked to the delta variant in Missouri where he says in hospital as nations are surpassing what they saw last fall. Only seven per cent of icu beds are available in the southwest region of the state nurse Emily Mick Michael says. It's the worst she has seen since the pandemic began case. Patients are Carla sicker. And a lot younger than what we saw. The last go around let's just really sad to see. And a lot of the population it's. Not vaccinated. In Western Pennsylvania 73 year old Joseph coo Chee is now battling the delta variant he receipt to second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in February. But got sick in late June. His family credits the vaccine with keeping him a life. I really believe that a vaccine. Oh. You know. Save his life and helping to get better he at any and letting your. Are another hot little and get checked out. The White House says search teams intended to help states handle these outbreaks will be deployed. To under vaccinated states like Missouri and Colorado to help boost vaccine confidence Diane. Right Seth. Meanwhile this morning Japan is declaring a state of emergency ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. A state of emergency starts July 12 and last through this summer games which could be bad news for fans living in Japan. Foreign correspondent James long winds in London with that story good morning James. Dec good morning Diane we've now had it confirmed the Olympic Games will be held under a state of emergency it's pretty extraordinary to think about the decision that Japan's. Prime minister announced earlier this morning you said that falls restaurants and karaoke parlors that sent I'll call. Must be made to close he said it was to prevent the future spread of the virus no areas west. People can gab to celebrate when watching the games lousy probably on television because they may not even be allowed to go all this is. G to go into effect Monday. And it lost through the games to August 22 now cases in Japan do remain relatively low compared to most countries but they all now rising exponentially. But crucially only 15% of the population has received a vaccines I think this is why it is so much concerned. That if foreigners come into that country during the Olympics the possibility for Venice spread to people haven't been vaccinated. It's very much that he authorities have been under pressure for months. To counsel against people just tune to wanted to go ahead and want it was hoped that some state cases would be allowed to watch. It's now possible the members of the public when be allowed in C. Any all of the events as part of his press conference the prime minister was talking about how important television would be inside to pound people have to stay I'm so what he doesn't want people. Going along to the Olympic Games area. Now this is as the delta variance edges around a while that of Japanese are afraid of this and is now dominant according to wealth. Health organization. In nineteen TU countries. The majority of those places where people are dying seem to be in South America and put it is. You know all the countries as well Russia as had a huge surge in in recent months. And but experts as saying the vaccines do work even against the delta strain as saying it's very important that. People get that vaccines as soon as possible and there is. A disconnect between countries in Western Europe in the United States who have. Quite good vaccine run out and pulse the developing world that just don't site. Comes across Africa Asia and South America have seen very pullback seen round out while health organization is saying people that mosque get themselves as soon as possible. Diane. Attorney James Longley from London James thank you let's go to ABC's medical contributor infectious disease specialist doctor Todd Halloran for more on this. Docked Ron what do you think about Japan holding these Olympics while under a state of emergency as a safe. There and I am really feeling for them right now you know you've athletes and coaches who trained for years. And unpredictable and highly contagious virus and really an increasingly skeptical public you know so I do think that some of the the principle that they're using is likely keep things safe masking when you're indoors are going to be limiting movement. But they also want no Schering you know hugs you don't know high five's you just get that sensible what what is what is it gonna do you like. So I think the most important thing is what James had quite you don't you'll less than 20%. Of the population has received a single dose and less than 10% of the population had been fully investigate the key right now he's increasing that vaccination uptake. As soon as possible. That a delta variant is now dominant in 92 countries including the US so what does that mean from a practical standpoint when you look at the world's trying to fight this virus. Right we've we've heard this already in in the US and the world that this is it is really a tale of two countries and essentially you've got the vaccinated people where the vaccine really works well in keeping. People all of the hospital there may in May he reduce a little bit as far as getting infected but it really does amazingly in keeping you out of the hospital but he unvaccinated. You know it's really a problem you you're you're likely if you get infected increased likelihood of spreading it to other people. And could potentially an increased likelihood of getting hospitalized. So I just think is the same message we keep saying over and over again please roll up your sleeve. Well I'm not note the White House has sent to Coleman surge response team to Missouri because. Of an increase in cases likely due to the delta variant but the governor there Mike parson writes on FaceBook quote. Sending government employees or agents door to door to compel vaccination would not be an effective or welcome strategy in Missouri. What do you make of that and assess the case what's the best approach. You know I disagree without Diana mean we cannot let politics. Dividing a public health response I mean you basically. We want to deploy. I CDC epidemiologist. People what will help with a public health communication. Contact tracers individuals that are gonna help with the accident vaccinations in a statement as the number two highest rate of cases and let me be clear while we were seeing some evidence of herd immunity before they're dealt them. They aren't yet right now cases are going up we absolutely do not help population immunity against it I'm this variant so. I just think let people cut me any help. It just makes sounds. Right doctor Todd Eller and always great to have you thank you. Did you. And Britney Spears' mother is now way Ian on her conservative ship. Lynn spears is lobbying the court on her daughter's behalf fully come back here what she's asking the judge to do. And how britney's attorney is respondent. Welcome back authorities are urgently searching for a suspect after golf pro Eugene ciller was shot to death at a Georgia country club. Officials now say ciller happened upon a crime in progress and was killed because he witnessed that crime. Trevor altars in Cobb County Georgia with more. This morning authorities urgently searching for the suspect behind that bizarre murder scene on this Georgia golf course three men found dead one shot on the green. All right at the putting green shot or hired and I immediately around. Partly hey dork and. Nick tell. Police say the other victims are 46 year old Henry Valdez and 76 year old Paul Pierson. Their connection to the suspect if any has not been made public in a statement to ABC news the Valdez family remembering Henry as a caring man writing. Henry was a loving son brother uncle and friend a lover of music surfing traveling made friends where ever he traveled to. His laugh could erupt her room and it's big heart will be missed greatly. And while the golf course has since reopened the tenth hole behind me where the shooting happened is still closed and you can see friends and neighbors. Has set up a small makeshift memorial on the fairway leading up to the green in honor of this golf pro who was killed Diane. It's sad story Trevor all thank you. And Britney Spears' mother is backing her daughter's bid to pick her own attorney and change your conservative ship. In new court documents Lynn spears tells the court britney's capacity is different today. Then when her conservative ship was in stated thirteen years ago and adds that Britney quote is able to care for her person. Caylee hard time has more. This morning Britney Spears mother standing up for her daughter. As the pop star fights to regain control of her life. A new court documents obtained by ABC news Lynn spears telling a court it's mandatory to allow Britain to hire her own private attorney. Or to have the court appointed attorney Britain choose its before addressing the termination of the conservator ship. The petition saying britney's capacity is certainly different today and he was in 2008 and conserve it he should no longer be held to the 2008 standard. Whereby she was found to not have the capacity to retain counsel. Hiring her own attorney was among the request Britney herself made to a judge during her bombshell June 23 appearance. Britney then telling the court I truly believe this conservative ship is abusive and saying I just want my life. After that testimony. Members of steers cancer readership including her longtime manager Larry Rudolph and court appointed lawyers Daniel linger in the third resigning. And britney's conservator of person Johjima gummery says that since that he or she is receive messages that threatened violence and even death. Additional court documents obtained by ABC news showing Montgomery's requesting more security be hired to protect her. And yet in the court filing Montgomery also see it she will not be resigning from her role she even cites a text message Britain's center her that red. I need you to stay as my co conserve her purse and I am asking you for your assistance in getting a new attorney. I think you for your help. That next court hearing for Britney Spears will be July 14 and a lot of these issues will be addressed there healing arts on ABC news Los Angeles. Candy thank you meanwhile in your weekends could be getting thinner. Why some experts are now warning about shrink inflation. And late could cost you more at the grocery store when we come back. Welcome back it might become known as the summer of the bonus as job opening surge employers are scrambling to get new workers and offering some new parks. Even in some cases unusual signing Boson bonuses chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis has more on why it's a good time to get hired. It was supposed to be hot Covance somewhere. 20/20 one it may actually go down in the history books and the summer of the bonus. I saw that it were there are out signing bonus. And I just saw that there is 180 EI RI I think maintains a summer. Jason neighbor who recently graduated from high school just landed a job working the host stand that uncle Leo's Mexican restaurant in Annapolis Maryland he knew he needed to work this summer to save up for college next year but had no idea it could be so lucrative. Are you. Does he for a you diner we work. And he's not alone. Restaurant workers hotel cleaners truck drivers and we are house stalkers are some of the many jobs now attached to signing bonuses of hundreds even thousands of dollars even amusement parks like those owned by palace entertainment. We employee wage rate increases pulling also develop creative solutions for example we have right nights and we have blew out nights in our water our. Now we implement and retention bonuses a dollar 25 per hour for anyone who works through there there were completion date. According to zip recruiter nearly 20% of all June job postings offered a signing bonus that's one inside job openings one agrees we realize you're gonna need all our team members and we get originally planned for 20/20 one. And our artists suited to be really flexible and to adjust or reuse and also to adjust our incentives. That's some great resource is if you are on the hunt Lincoln zip recruiter and indeed dot com in. Which tells you how much negotiating power you have there in that conversation. Sure you read the fight for it done these things a signing bonus sounds like you would get it right away but in some cases. It isn't fully delivered until 363 and twelve months since the job they're not all paid in cash it can be for store credit eight. Gift card so make sure you know what you're being compensated in on that signing bonus. And do some cost benefit analysis sometimes are signing bonus will pay off depending on how long you plan to be on a job. But a higher hourly wage can also pay out much more especially if you're planning to keep that job for a long time and finally just want to be aware. What are you getting that signing bonus for what are the strings attached Diane. I'm Rebecca Jarvis good advice thank you for a look at today's science and technology headlines let's go to their ring shocked. They checked by a new legal fight for Google 36 states are suing the company. Alleging that control of the App Store violates antitrust laws specifically the suit claims Google limited apt choice is and drives up prices which hurts consumers. Google calling he's extra range. Beating out he's ticked up to apply for a job more than thirty companies accepting video resonate pretty apt. Including target and chipotle jobs currently up for grabs a ranger led data engineered to a big you producer for the plague hits didn't. Bring out it's just a pilot program. Brought up is joining forces with the Russians start at the end X for self driving robot. To deliver the vote on hundreds of college campuses he and it will operator robots which can maneuvering places that cars cannot. And grub problem we'll handle the transaction. Though they're tech like today and axiom. Her aides arranged thank you. And you notice rising prices lately thanks to supply chain issues in inflation. But now some experts are warning about shrink inflation saying some manufactures are keeping prices the same. But putting less in their packages consumer correspondent Becky Worley has more on what to look out for. This morning experts aren't sure inflation. Is on the rise rather than it is only increase the price our products producer has low and dead and aren't usually me at slightly hour. Conventional wisdom is that it listened price increase be noticed by consumers regain negatively. To all the priest and I as army not be are all. Let's write some manufacturers quietly shrinking package sizes and in some cases. Consumers paying the same price at good or ski is a watchdog consumer world dot O'Rourke. Paper goods cookies. Snack crackers. Margarine hot dogs he says even do Reno's. One Smart shopper alert endorsed in March that this nine point 75 ounce package of two read us. Is now half an ounce smaller nine point 25 ounces. In June we found Wal-Mart selling the smaller bags online for 22 cents more then the larger one. You're probably not going to miss it. But think from the Frito-Lay standpoint. If they save half an ounce on every bag multiply that times the tens of millions of bags. That's a big savings for them. Another consumer reporting that we bins are also. Spinning out weakens real snacks to realize the savvy shopper telling tourists keep the box was one pound or sixteen ounces 12218. But is fourteen ounces this year and in May the shopper finding Wal-Mart selling the two different sized packages since the same price. You're getting two ounces last. So in essence you're paying more you're gonna have to go to the store more often because the the package MDs quicker. Only reached out to the makers of Doritos and weak dense weeding get a response. Paper products these Costco brand paper towels going from a 160 sheets on a roll last year. To a 140. Sheets this year Costello telling ABC news the change is temporary duty increased demand and the price was dropped accordingly. You probably lost a full role in one of those large packages. Wound tricky now experts say to fight straight inflation instead of just looking at the price tag. Price per unit is more important and that's usually listed. On the shelf art thanks to Becky Worley for that report. And that does it for us here at ABC news live Monday in the state of thanks for joining us and remember we are here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see you back here at 11 AM eastern. Stacy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.