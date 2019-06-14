Transcript for 3 more arrested in David Ortiz shooting

Now to the latest on the David Ortiz shooting the former Boston Red Sox star is in guarded condition in a Boston hospital. His daughter Alexandra posted a message into Graham thanking everyone who. Has helped and prayed for her father she said the man known as big poppy has not once looked for tears or pity. In the Dominican Republic a scheduled hearing for five other suspects in Sunday's attack was postponed. Shortly after they arrived in court. Accompanied by heavily armed police charges have been filed against three more people. Yes Kenneth reporting that there are a total of nine suspects now including two women under arrest. In the meantime suspected shooter role fee for Erik Cruz who still has not been caught is facing charges in the US related to a 2017. Armed robbery in New Jersey. Another suspect Lewis rebate reinvest class say is believed to be wanted in an attempted murder. In Pennsylvania last year.

