-
Now Playing: What impact will Prince Philip’s death have on the royal family?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: More violence in Middle East as a Hamas official predicts cease-fire
-
Now Playing: Once-underwater church in Mexico reemerges because of drought
-
Now Playing: White House changes tone in new calls for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
-
Now Playing: Influencers help jumpstart tourist industries battered by pandemic
-
Now Playing: Arab Israeli lawmaker: ‘An apartheid regime is evolving and developing’
-
Now Playing: China’s Turkic Uighers searching for safe haven
-
Now Playing: Biden tells Israel’s prime minister to seek cease-fire
-
Now Playing: Mount Etna erupts in early morning
-
Now Playing: Lost Italian village resurfaces from underwater
-
Now Playing: Russia firefighters battle forest fires
-
Now Playing: Biden wants to see a 'significant de-escalation' in Middle East
-
Now Playing: US general monitoring Israel-Hamas conflict
-
Now Playing: Migrant influx, Israel-Hamas conflict and JR’s artwork: World in Photos, May 19
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden tells Israeli PM he expects ‘significant de-escalation’
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Texas governor bans mask mandates
-
Now Playing: EU could start welcoming vaccinated tourists, but hurdles remain
-
Now Playing: Thousands displaced as violence in Middle East rages on
-
Now Playing: Europe may soon open travel to vaccinated Americans