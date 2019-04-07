Bright orange bikes help women break barriers in Iran

Since Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution, the country has lived under Islamic guidelines that, among other things, govern what women wear and how they behave in public.
Transcript for Bright orange bikes help women break barriers in Iran
Make me happy. And I feel. Me when I biking. I know. In honor of taking my country. Women are not solid bite. I wish. One day all women and life.

