Devalued Venezuelan currency artfully sold on Bogota streets

More
The Venezuelan bolívar is the world’s most devalued currency as the country faces ongoing political, social and economic crisis.
1:39 | 04/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Devalued Venezuelan currency artfully sold on Bogota streets

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:39","description":"The Venezuelan bolívar is the world’s most devalued currency as the country faces ongoing political, social and economic crisis.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70168691","title":"Devalued Venezuelan currency artfully sold on Bogota streets","url":"/International/video/devalued-venezuelan-currency-artfully-sold-bogota-streets-70168691"}