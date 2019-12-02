Grumpy koala growls outside cat door

More
This displeased marsupial was caught when trying to sneak into a house in Australia.
0:58 | 02/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Grumpy koala growls outside cat door
Yeah. Good. They're both. Flash. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61018505,"title":"Grumpy koala growls outside cat door","duration":"0:58","description":"This displeased marsupial was caught when trying to sneak into a house in Australia.","url":"/International/video/grumpy-koala-growls-cat-door-61018505","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.