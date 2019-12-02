Now Playing: Grumpy koala growls outside cat door

Now Playing: Massive bison charges toward tour group in Yellowstone

Now Playing: Police officer on sled chases kids down icy road

Now Playing: Leopard strays into a residential area and injures at least four people

Now Playing: Planes struggle against crosswinds at airport

Now Playing: Cyclists bike on snow in four-day race in Swiss Alps

Now Playing: Firefighters hit the ice in full gear

Now Playing: Wily coyote crashes boat show, caught and released

Now Playing: Playful pup can't get enough of the snow

Now Playing: River of chocolate blocks traffic on highway after tanker overturns: Authorities

Now Playing: Surfer, dolphins ride together off California coast

Now Playing: Polar bear mom cuddles her cub

Now Playing: Moose on the loose wanders into Alaska hospital

Now Playing: Police send condolences to officers mourning burned Krispy Kreme truck

Now Playing: Bald eagle lands on football fan during game

Now Playing: Scuba Santa goes swimming with sharks

Now Playing: Pianist tickles ivories to comfort elephants at rehab sanctuary

Now Playing: It's raining money on one NJ highway

Now Playing: Meteor lights up sky over Mexico City