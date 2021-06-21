Lava glimmers from inside formation at volcano

More
Lava glowed from inside an egg-shaped lobe at a volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, in incredible footage from the scene at a volcano in Geldingadalir.
1:35 | 06/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lava glimmers from inside formation at volcano
Welcome what. We're you know. What. Yeah. We'll. Or. Yeah. We are. We're overwhelmed. With. We'll need this. Hooker but when he didn't do. I. A book. Greater than Richmond. But I won't smoking. And saw a little. Yeah and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:35","description":"Lava glowed from inside an egg-shaped lobe at a volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, in incredible footage from the scene at a volcano in Geldingadalir.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78402261","title":"Lava glimmers from inside formation at volcano","url":"/International/video/lava-glimmers-inside-formation-volcano-78402261"}