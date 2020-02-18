-
Now Playing: Patient plays violin during brain tumor removal
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus, flooding in Britain, Lemon Festival: World In Photos, Feb. 18
-
Now Playing: Kayaker descends 130-foot waterfall
-
Now Playing: Podcaster shares story behind Duchess Kate's candid interview
-
Now Playing: Americans infected with Covid-19 moved to specialized quarantine
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 17, 2020
-
Now Playing: Hundreds remain under quarantine in Japan
-
Now Playing: More than 300 American evacuees from Diamond Princess off Japan touch down in US
-
Now Playing: How to travel safely in the wake of coronavirus and flu season
-
Now Playing: Soccer-loving dog invades pitch during match
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus, bull riding competition, naked festival: World in Photos, Feb. 17
-
Now Playing: Duchess Kate opens up about mom guilt
-
Now Playing: 14 more Americans test positive for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of Americans return after 2 weeks on quarantined ship
-
Now Playing: Plane struggles to land amid powerful winds at London airport
-
Now Playing: Man 'out of control' at busy DFW airport
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of Americans trapped on cruise ship rescued
-
Now Playing: New images of Meghan and Harry emerge since their split from the Royal Family
-
Now Playing: American passengers to be evacuated from quarantined cruise ship in Japan
-
Now Playing: Manhunt for teenager suspected of killing mother and brother