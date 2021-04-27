Rain-fed landslides, floods kill at least 19 in Brazil

Landslides and flooding caused by heavy rains are to blame for the deaths of at least 19 people in Brazil’s most populous state, authorities say.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live