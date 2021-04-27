Separatist-ordered evacuations in Ukraine raise tensions

Russian-backed separatists are warning residents of Ukraine’s Donbas region that the Ukrainian military could soon invade. U.S. officials say this is part of Russia’s plan to create a pretext for war.

