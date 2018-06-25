Spanish police dog performs 'CPR' on officer

This well-trained Spanish K-9 got the chance to play hero, "performing CPR" on an officer at a demonstration event in Madrid.
0:40 | 06/25/18

Transcript for Spanish police dog performs 'CPR' on officer
