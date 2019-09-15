Transcript for Trump confirms death of Osama Bin Laden's son

The White House now confirms the death of Osama bin Laden's son hums up reports of its killing for serviced in July. But trump administration officials refused to confirm those reports intelligence officials say hot is a bin Laden was trying to breathe new life into al-Qaeda. The White House east steel holding back details on his death saying only that US forces took him out during a counter terrorism operation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.