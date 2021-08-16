Transcript for Why are US troops pulling out of Afghanistan now?

Former US ambassador to NATO under President Obama ambassador Doug lute. In 2007. President Bush named him as an assistant to the president and deputy national security advisor to coordinate the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Ambassador earlier we killed bin Laden ten years ago you were there in the White House why did we pull out them. What's really good question because I think overall disturbed put it desperate. Chaotic scenes today. The stage for today was actually set ten years ago when in the spring of 2011 we brought into law and justice. We decimated al-Qaeda. In their blood to windows. Other vital national interest that it took us to Afghanistan. In 2001 after 9/11 had essentially been served. Over the next ten years so sense then launched two today. What we've seen it is little progress by the Afghan government. Little progress by Iraqi Security Forces and is still bait. On the attempt to explore diplomatic solution Golub what is more closely over those ten years than Joseph Biden. I he's been clear and consistent. It is in his position that after this investor. And after serving our vital national interest it's time for the Afghans to right. The next chapter for Afghanistan. And how does a US go forward at this point now with the Taliban controlling Afghanistan as a president who's fled the country is there even a path forward. Well there it's too soon to tell. Well it's too soon to tell. How tall blonde will rule it's clear there in short but it's not clear what form the Baltic. I don't think it necessarily reverts back automatically. Inevitably to twenty years ago or made it we don't know enough. Yet about what it's all normal brain thought to its ruling power. But there there won't waste for us to influence the action. But not decisively perhaps. But perhaps in the region. Martha Raddatz want to bring you back and and then general lute Howell did the Taliban managed to do this. Well look good we saw a clip from the president residing debate right 300000 Afghan soldiers police and twenty years of the best at tens of billions of dollars and equipment but trading organizing Eunice so what. I think we lost track however. But the more decisive. Military operation. At bass boosted the intangible. Low morale. Oh legitimacy. Of connection to the central discipline. On June. So four. So we lost track or what better not. Our thanks to you so appreciate you joining us tonight.

