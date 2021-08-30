-
Now Playing: President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul
-
Now Playing: The battle over masking in schools
-
Now Playing: Still time for Americans to evacuate Afghanistan before tomorrow’s deadline: Pentagon
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Search and rescue underway as Tropical Storm Ida hits Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Ida brings devastation to region already crushed by COVID-19 surge
-
Now Playing: Michigan kids are Little League World Series champs
-
Now Playing: Louisiana hospitals get hit hard by Hurricane Ida
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Ida death toll expected to rise, Louisiana governor says
-
Now Playing: FEMA teams up with Louisiana's governor after Ida leaves trail of destruction
-
Now Playing: At least 5 rockets targeting Kabul airport were intercepted by US force protection
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Louisiana hit hard after Ida makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane
-
Now Playing: Power company: It could take days to determine the damage to New Orleans grid
-
Now Playing: Tree toppled as Ida pummels Louisiana
-
Now Playing: High school remembers graduate killed in Kabul airport attack
-
Now Playing: Fire breaks out at old rail yard in Denver
-
Now Playing: Afghanistan deadline looming
-
Now Playing: Honoring the 13 fallen US service members killed in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: US and Allied forces on high alert for another possible terrorist attack
-
Now Playing: Louisiana's lieutenant governor gives update on Ida